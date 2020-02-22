Community members ‘walk and ride’ for veterans with PTSD

On average, there are 22 veterans a day who struggle and take their own lives.

These 22 veterans are why a group in the Permian Basin is riding and running to show those who served, they matter.

VFW Post 4149 with the help of Benchmark Mortgage held the first-ever 'Walk and Ride.'

It started at Windlands Park in Midland and let the community show local veterans that they are not alone in their fight.

According to Darrell Thornton, one of the organizers, the event had over 100 walkers and close to 60 bikers participating.

He said each community member is doing their part to help those who have served.

"We are trying to bring awareness of suicide in the veteran community. Now by including our Midland community and West Texas community, Midland and Odessa getting people more involved in being more aware of what is going on and having the compassion to be there for the veterans that are going through a PTSD moment,” said Thornton.

The local veterans want to remind the community that it's important to always check-in on friends who are struggling with PTSD.