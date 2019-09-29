Community members show appreciation for local law enforcement

People around the Permian Basin got to meet and shake hands with local first responders to help mend the gap between law enforcement and civilians.

Officers were treated to their favorite breakfast items like eggs, bacon and sausage for protecting and serving West Texas.

Polly’s Restaurant at the MCM Fun Dome held a law enforcement appreciation luncheon for all first responders, their family and the community.

According to Daniela Sabas the receptionist at the MCM Fun Dome, guests who came to the event were treated to pictures with, McGruff the Crime Dog, and kids were shown how fingerprints are taken.

“It shows a lot of respect to our police department. Also just to have them see that our police department does care about our community as well as us and care about them so it works both ways,” said Sabas.

Organizers said they wanted to put this event together to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and people living in the Permian Basin.

Sabas said she wants to remind the community to always thank a fellow first responder whenever they have a chance.