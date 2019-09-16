Community members put together a car show for mass shooting victims

Two weeks since the mass shooting in Odessa and the Permian Basin community is still standing strong and offering support to those in need.

Tyler Smith is a veteran and is the hospitality manager at Hooters in Odessa. She said she never expected to see a war zone in her hometown.

“It was really terrifying seeing the cops speeding by and doing what they could to protect us,” said Smith.

Smith said after seeing the events play out she couldn't sit back and be sad.

So, with the backing of Hooters and countless sponsors the ‘Guiding Lights Car Show’ came to life to help the Permian Basin continue to heal.

“Just be a community and work with each other, embrace each other especially in such a dark time,” said Smith.

Chevy Camaros, Ford Mustangs and lowriders were all different types of cars featured at the show.

Matt Hernandez with Latin Edge Car Club said it is important for the community to stick together even way after the wounds heal.

“We got to stand together because if we don’t stand together then that’s how buildings fall. If we don’t come together, how is the building going to stand. It’s going to fall. We gotta come together we all have to be one,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said he wants the victims, their families and friends to know one message, they have the whole community behind them.

“They aren’t by themselves. We are here too. We are hurting just like they did because it didn’t just happen 1000 miles away. It happened right here, this is home,” said Hernandez.

Smith said they raised well over $500 hundred dollars for all the victims of the mass shooting.

She said because tragedy keeps occurring it is important for communities to never forget the pain.

“This is not something that just happens once. It’s unfortunately has been an epidemic and an on going, just growing epidemic,” said Smith.