Memorial set up at Midland County Sheriff's Office for Sheriff Gary Painter

Community members are honoring the late Midland County Sheriff, Gary Painter, at a memorial set up at the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Painter died early Sunday morning at his home.

Painter had a true heart for service. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, then went on to serve in law enforcement for almost half a century. Painter was the sheriff of Midland County for 33 years.

It was solemn outside the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, as community members stopped by the special memorial to pay tribute to the man who impacted their lives through his acts of service.

One life-long Midland resident, Manuel Ayala, said the late sheriff’s service history is impressive.

“Just by him being in the service, protecting our country, it just grabs me by the heart,” he said.

Ayala said he only met Sheriff Painter several times, but he admires his character.

“Very respectful, very respectful man. Just by him helping the community. And it gets to the point where I’d like to help my community too,” he said.

Community members laid flowers, set up flags, and left notes, among other things at Sheriff Painter’s assigned parking space. One Midland resident, Pamela Ryan, said she taught and coached at the school Painter’s children attended.

“Sheriff Painter was a great man. If you ever needed anything, just call on him and he’d be right there, just great for the community,” she said.

Ryan recounted how the sheriff went above and beyond the call of duty for his community.

“This is a funny story, but I locked my keys in the car and I just called him. I knew to call Sheriff Painter so he helped me get my keys out. If I needed something, he would always show up there and he would come to the football games. He was always present for us, for all of us,” she said.

The straight-talking Texas Lawman lent his strength of character and ideas to the community that he served.

“God was first, his family was next, and then the community was next. And when the community needed him, he was there. We’ll miss that big cowboy walking around,” Ryan said.

The viewing and funeral arrangements for Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter can be found below.

The viewing will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch funeral home located at 3800 N. Big Spring Street in Midland.

The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the Midland County Horseshoe.

The memorial is also open to the public at the Midland County Sheriff’s Office parking lot located at 400 S. Main.

