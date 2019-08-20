Community member speaks out after receiving rejection email, company responds

CBS7 received a message from a Facebook user on Monday about a rejection email sent from Reset Energy in Midland to community member Benito Urias.

Urias applied for a warehouse worker position at Reset Energy but didn't get the job. Urias said he, “never imagined he'd get such a nasty rejection email”.

"I didn't think about the email until I read it again. I was confused as to why somebody would send something like this me or anybody," he said.

CBS7 received a copy of the email. In the email, Michael McCabe of Reset Energy told Urias why he was not given the position.

"You've been rejected! Don't take it personal though, you just weren't good enough." McCabe ends with, "I am sorry for the disappointing news. Try not to jump off a bridge."

Urias said the additional comments were upsetting.

"Just say that I'm not qualified to work at your company," Urias said.

McCabe reached out to Urias in a follow-up email. McCabe didn’t deny sending the email, but said he never intended to actually send the email to Urias. McCabe also called the rejection email "bogus, hateful and ridiculous".

Reset Energy later reached out to CBS7 with a statement of their own Tuesday evening.

"We apologize for any offense caused by a poor choice in humor. An employees attempt to internally test an online employment option with a coworker failed and was not meant for anyone externally. We value our employees, current and potential,” Chief Operations Officer Bryan Lamar said.