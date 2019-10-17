Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety Committee hosts town hall in Odessa

State lawmakers visited Odessa to brainstorm new solutions to end mass shootings after two of these events claimed nearly 30 lives this year.

The Texas Senate’s Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety Committee met with Odessa and Midland leaders to hear what they think should be done to stop these tragedies.

Several suggestions were brought forward including extra funding for mental health services, buying more tools for law enforcement to warn citizens of danger and emergency training at businesses that could become targets.

“I think somebody should fund first aid training for citizens on a want to basis,” Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said.

“More research for mental health because I think that is the foundation for what I understand not only in Texas, but America,” Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said. “Let us be the grassroots to understand why this is happening. Two back to back here in West Texas is one too much.”

“When an officer pulls someone over that when they run the criminal history of an individual that they should not also receive the CCQ, the mental health history,” Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf said. “The reason why they can’t right now is because the state does not have a mandatory reporting system statewide.”

The committee will visit El Paso to conduct another town hall next week.

