Comeback Cats: Wink-Loving ISD earns 'B' TEA scorecard one year after scoring an 'F'

This week school districts all over Texas got their scorecards back from the Texas Education Agency.

A lot of districts saw improvements, but none as dramatic as Wink-Loving ISD.

There’s something to be said about fast learners in Wink.

Last year, Wink-Loving was hit with a devastating ‘F’ on their report card.

But this year is a different story.

The Wildcats made an astounding comeback earning an overall ‘B.’

Not bad for a year’s worth of work and certainly, a sigh of relief for parents like Candi Voiles who were a little worried about last year’s report card.

“I can’t even describe it,” Voiles said. “From the rating from last year until now is unbelievable.”

Not for Wink-Loving ISD Superintendent Scotty Carman.

When we spoke carman last year about the ‘F,’ he was optimistic they’d be better this year.

“I felt like we were trying to hit a moving target last year,” Carman said in 2018. “Now we know what the game is. We know what the rules are. We feel like we can address these and make changes to improve our ranking.”

And that’s exactly what they did.

Carman said the district reinvigorated its teaching staff with new training and got their students back on track by giving them more tutoring options.

“I just want to commend the students and the staff on their hard work last year and the support that we’ve had from our school board and administration,” Carman said on the phone this week. “It’s been great.”

Junior High Teacher Susan Abbott said giving students that extra attention has made all the difference.

“You know the kids have always been focused on doing well but getting them to the point to where they’re able to buy in and be focused on their own success and be excited about getting to the next level from their previous year,” Abbott said.

And it paid off.

STAAR test scores rose across the board, both campuses climbed up a letter grade and most students showed significant academic growth throughout the year.

It’s a remarkable change, but with the new school year around the corner, Wildcats say they’re just getting started.

“We want the ‘A,’” Voiles said. “We want the ‘A,’ of course. Because, y’know, everyone wants to be top notch.”

Carman said he wants the district at the top of the grade book next year.

For now, I think it’s safe to give them an ‘A’ for effort.

