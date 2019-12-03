Comanche Trail Lake to be stocked with Rainbow Trout

Big Spring's Comanche Trail Lake has new visitors.

The City of Big Spring is partnering with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to stock the Comanche Trail Lake with Rainbow Trout in December and January.

According to a release, the first stocking will be held on Tuesday, December 3 and the second stocking will be held on Monday, January 13.

More than 4,000 catchable-size trout will be released during these two dates.

The following comes from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department:

“The goal of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s rainbow trout stocking program is to release catchable size rainbow trout in select waters in Texas to provide a unique winter fishing opportunity, to provide additional fishing opportunities in urban areas and to provide support to educational fishing programs. Since 1966 the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has stocked rainbow trout into numerous locations around the state. To date the total number of trout stocked exceeds 8.2 million.

Lake must have water temperatures cool enough to sustain trout from December through February in most areas of the State. The stocking site must be open to the public and approved by the TPWD Inland Fisheries Biologist in your area. The trout remain the property of the state of Texas and subject to TPWD regulations.

Since 1994 the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has sought to expand this very popular program by creating partnerships with municipalities, corporations and special organizations with a common goal of providing unique winter fishing opportunities in Texas. By participating in the program, these entities ensure that this unique fishing opportunity continues to be available to the public in their area. Thanks again for your support and interest in participating in the program.”