Cody's Red Balloon uses display to celebrate graduating high school seniors

Cody Williams, owner of Cody’s Red Balloon, set up a display in front of his store in Midland for 2020 high school graduates to take pictures in front of to celebrate seniors across West Texas on a life milestone of graduating high school.

“I wanted to give back to the seniors, since they’ve lost so much towards the end of the year," Owner Cody Williams said. "I thought this would be a great way for them to get some more pictures. Just something fun and a little different for outside so everybody knows that you have a graduating senior

Midland High senior Gabbi Martinez is a part of the 2020 graduating class and she came by Cody’s Red Balloon with her family to get her picture in front of the display and reflect on everything she’s accomplished up to this point.

“It’s nice to see the community to open up their doors to seniors to celebrate," Midland High senior Gabbi Marinez said. "It’s kind of weird but in a nice way. To be able to look back and see myself grow. To be standing here, taking these pictures is kind of crazy to me because it was once just a dream when I was little and finally accomplishing it.”

And Gabbi’s family couldn’t be more proud of her for not only graduating high school, being on the dance team, and finding ways to thrive on her schoolwork during this pandemic.

“We’re just pleased with the community that’s stepped up and trying to make special opportunities for the seniors that are going to get short-changed this year because of the virus," Gabbi's father Gilbert Ornelas said. "I’m just real appreciative of the things that a lot of people are doing around the community.”

