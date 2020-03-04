Clumsy criminal’s escape attempt in California goes wrong

A clumsy criminal’s escape attempt went wrong when he fled from police, wrecked his car and even fell onto a cactus.

Police arrest suspect after he wrecks a car, falls down, and then falls onto a cactus in California. (Source: CNN)

Body camera photos tell the peculiar story of how a man on the run ended up sitting in a fetal position on Evelyn Aguilar’s front porch.

“It’s just scary. The man is tripping and falling on everything. He fell on cactus. He broke a tree,” she said.

When a deputy tried to pull over 38-year-old David Lee Jones Jr. near Vallejo, Calif., he drove away so fast that he hit a curb and lost a tire.

Jones then got out of his vehicle and hit the asphalt, but he got back up and began running.

“I understand a female cop caught him singlehandedly and he swore up and down he lived here," Aguilar said.

That officer was Solono County Deputy Macie Wilcox.

Wilcox and other officers were setting up a perimeter when she came face to face with Jones, all alone.

“I come to the front of the car and ... he’s all cut up and scraped," Wilcox said.

She says she was caught off guard when she caught him on Aguilar’s front porch.

“I didn’t know what he had on him. Nobody was around. It was just me and him, so I pulled my weapon. I looked around again, still nobody was coming. I said 'I need to get this guy into custody,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox was able to handcuff him and take him into custody.

The sheriff’s office attributes the arrest to good teamwork among the officers.

