Classmates and community members gather to remember Leilah Hernandez

On Tuesday morning classmates of Leilah Hernandez gathered to remember their friend.

Leilah was a 15-year-old girl who was full of smiles. Her tragic death has united the community.

"Just seeing all the kids...how heartbroken they are, it's really sad," said Alexandra Garcia, an Odessa High School graduate.

Students at Odessa High wore yellow and green to honor Leilah's memory. For the students, Saturday's mass shooting still seems unreal.

"You'd never thought that would happen here. You never know, but you can't live scared. You just come and see what happens," said Kevin Ellis, a senior at Odessa High.

Leilah's death touched people outside of the classroom as well. Several community members visited the high school to pay their respects.

"Those of us who have children understand what is going on. If that was our kid we would feel the same way these parents are feeling right now," said Rakra Musa.

Before the first bell rang yellow and green balloons were released to the sky. A somber reminder of a tragedy the students will never forget.

"I would say from Odessa...Odessa strong, stay strong. Believe in God, just know that God is watching over us and this senseless shooting shouldn't have happened but things like this happen so it can bring all of us together," said Musa.