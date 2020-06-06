Classic Honda of Midland gives back to MISD seniors

Many high school seniors didn’t get the senior year they expected due to the coronavirus pandemic and were forced to miss out on special events such as prom and graduation.

Classic Honda in Midland wanted to provide high school seniors in misd with free senior pictures and a chance to win a car that is paid off in full through an essay contest.

Lee High School senior Anthony Martinez is a gamer at heart and put his game face on in writing his car-winning essay.

“I’m still shocked about this,” Martinez said. “I wasn’t expecting to win the vehicle. I’m very thankful for everyone, who helped me throughout my life. In hard times there’s always going to be a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s going to be hard, but you’ll get through it.”

Marricarr Morris is a counselor at Lee High School and says she’s beyond proud of Anthony representing the maroon and white by writing a solid essay and winning a car.

“He’s really deserving,” Morris said. “You know, you ask for kids, and then you get a kid who truly needs it. To have someone like Anthony actually write an essay and he poured his heart out.”

Jerry Davis says the car was donated by a woman in California when the car was not drivable. Classic Honda of Midland repaired it and now Martinez is able to take his family to places they’ve never been before.

You know, God always puts things in our way,” Service and Parts Director at Classic Honda of Midland Jerry Davis said. God helps us lead through these trying times, but at the end we’re going to come out better. This young man is going to go places. He’s got a plan and we’re all here to help him. He’s got the support of the community and we’re going to make sure he goes places and that he’ll be giving back some day.”