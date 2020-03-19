City offices in Midland and Odessa to begin closing at 4 p.m. for deep cleanings

City offices in Midland and Odessa will be closing to the public at 4 p.m. for daily deep cleanings until further notice.

According to press releases from both cities, this is being done as an effort to prevent the exposure of coronavirus COVID-19 to citizens and city employees.

Both cities say there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in either town.

Odessa residents can pay their water bills online here or by calling the Customer Service Department

at (432) 335-3204, by using the drive-thru window located on the west side of City Hall or the payment kiosk at the front of City Hall.

The City of Odessa provides an Emergency Alert System. You can sign up for the system here.

Midland residents can pay their water bill online , by calling the city's Customer Service Department at (432) 685-7320, by using the drive-thru window located on the east side of City Hall or by visiting any Mr. Payroll location in Midland.

The City of Midland provides an Emergency Alert System. You can sign up for the system here.