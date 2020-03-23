City of Waco issues shelter in place order

The City of Waco Monday issued a shelter in place order, following the lead of Dallas County, which announced a similar order on Sunday.

As of midnight, all Waco residents should shelter in place at their homes, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.

The order exempts hospitals, healthcare facilities, grocery stores, food cultivators, professional service provider such as accountants, hardware stores, plumbers and electricians, shipping agencies, those that provide any type of shelter, media, gas stations and convenience stores, banks, restaurants that provide takeout or drive-through service and child care facilities.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported the county’s 17th case of the virus on Sunday.

Ten cases have been reported in Bell County and one has been reported in Milam County.

The Mexia ISD reported Sunday that a high school band trip sponsor has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The man is not a Limestone County resident.

He returned home immediately after the trip.