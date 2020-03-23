City of Odessa reminding citizens to not flush wipes, paper towels

The City of Odessa is reminding its residents to only flush toilet paper to prevent blockages in the city's sewer system.

Wipes, paper towels and kleenex can all create blockage issues. The city asks that you throw those away in the trash instead of flushing them.

The following comes from the City of Odessa:

The City of Odessa wants to remind citizens that although many packaged cleaning wipes say ‘flushable’ on the packaging, they are not – and can lead to blockages in our sewer system.

Given that there appears to be some limitations in local toilet paper stock, we would like to remind the community that wipes, paper towel, and Kleenex should be disposed of in the garbage, rather than down toilets.

It is critical to maintain clear sanitary and sewer lines for public health and safety.