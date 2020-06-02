City of Odessa releases road closure plans ahead of Wednesday's "In Defense of Black Lives" march

The City of Odessa has released planned street closures ahead of Wednesdays "In Defense of Black Lives" rally.

According to the city, the rally will start at City Hall at 6 p.m. A march will then be held going east on 8th Street to Grant Avenue before turning south to mark towards the Odessa Police Department.

Starting at 4 p.m. Odessa police will be closing 8th Street from Golder Avenue to North Texas Avenue and Grant Avenue from 10th Street to 2nd Street.

"Both the City and the police department support citizens’ right to a peaceful protest and right to assemble, however we ask that citizens do so responsibly, and that order is maintained and private property respected," stated city officials in a release.

In Defense of Black Lives has created a Facebook page here. The group's organizers are calling for a peaceful and nonviolent protest.

A peaceful Black Lives Matter march was held in Downtown Odessa on Sunday night.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke both praised the march for remaining peaceful and incident free.