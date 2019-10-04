City of Odessa looking for public input on Parks and Recreation

The City of Odessa is asking for the public's input on the future of the City's Parks and Recreation System.

The following comes from the City:

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of updating the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Urban Landscapes Master Plan.

This particular Document will contain the plan of action for the development and redevelopment of the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation system for the next five (5) to ten (10) years. Input received through meetings with citizens and survey results regarding needs and wants for the Parks and Recreation System are vital to shaping the future of Odessa and the Quality of Life.

Please help the future of Odessa Parks and Recreation and plan to attend one or all of the first series of Public Meetings and complete the on-line survey.

Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Urban Landscapes Master Plan Update- Public Meeting Schedule:

-Monday, October 14, 2019 6-8 p.m. Woodson Community Building 1020 East Murphy

-Wednesday, October 16, 2019 6-8 p.m. Odessa High School Performing Arts Center 1301 Dotsy

-Thursday, October 17, 2019 6-8 p.m. Noel Art Musem 4909 East University Boulevard

A final series of meetings will be scheduled at a later date not yet finalized. The survey will be available on-line Monday, October 14, 2019. Complete the survey and your name will be placed in a drawing for an Apple iPad. IPad is provided by the Odessa Parks Foundation.

Survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ODESSAparks

Contact Steve Patton, Director of City of Odessa Parks and Recreation, if you need additional information at (432) 368-3548 or spatton@odessa-tx.g