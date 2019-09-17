City of Odessa holding public meeting on groundwater contamination

The City of Odessa will be holding a public meeting and a public hearing after it was discovered that groundwater adjacent to the city limits had been contaminated by an oilfield service and supply company.

According to the city, contamination was found in Southwest Odessa in the 2100 block of Maurice Road. An investigation found that the contamination does not affect the city's water source.

The party responsible for the contamination, who has not been named, has reportedly come forward offering to remediate the contamination. The City and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are bound by state law to give them permission to do so.

A result of the remediation could be an ordinance prohibiting future use of the water for potable (drinking, showering, bathing, etc.) use.

A public meeting on the topic has been scheduled for Thursday, September 19 starting at 7 p.m. at the Salinas Park Community Center at 600 West Clements Street. The oilfield service and supply company will be present at this meeting.

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 8 starting at 10 a.m. at the Odessa City Council Chambers at 411 West 8th Street.