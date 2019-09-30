City of Odessa holding National Night Out kickoff party

The City of Odessa is inviting the public to attend a kickoff party for National Night Out.

The kickoff party will be held in the south parking lot (near At Home and Regal Permian Palace) of Music City Mall starting at 5:30 p.m.

Law enforcement and first responders will be holding their block parties around 6 p.m.

The leaders of the local law enforcement agencies, the mayor and the dispatch director are all expected to speak.

National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, October 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. You can find more information on the event here.