City of Odessa cancels Spring Fling events

Another event in Odessa has been canceled over concerns for the coronavirus.

The City of Odessa announced Friday that their Parks Department has decided to cancel the Spring Fling events scheduled for April 11, 2020 at UTPB Park.

The events included Bunny Hop 5K, Easter Egg Hunt and the Kite Flying Festival.

"At the time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our area. This cancellation is out of an abundance of caution for our community and our employees," stated the city in a release.