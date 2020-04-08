City of Odessa asking residents to "Clap Because We Care" for essential workers

The City of Odessa is looking to show support for essential workers and first responders, and you can help them out.

Starting Thursday at 7 p.m., the public is asked to take part in "Clap Because We Care."

"Clap Because We Care" will involve residents stepping outside of their homes to clap, honk their horns, bang on pots and pans and more to thank healthcare professionals, first responders and all essential workers.

You're also asked to honk your horn if you drive by a fire station, the police department, or one of the local hospitals to show your appreciation.

Anyone who participates is asked to snap a picture or a video and use #clapbecausewecare.

The City says they want this to become a daily occurrence.