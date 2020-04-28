City of Odessa announces plans for reopening parks facilities

The City of Odessa has released its plans for reopening parks facilities.

The following comes from the City:

Following Governor Abbott’s announcement yesterday, here is the plan for the opening of the City’s Parks facilities.

The City of Odessa continues to encourage citizens to wear a mask if they must go out in public.

The following is a list of the Park facilities that we plan to open Friday, May 1, 2020:

 Tennis Courts (4 participants per court)

 Basketball Courts (4 participants per court)

 Volleyball Courts (4 participants per court)

 Disc Golf Course (4 participants maximum per hole)

 Comanche Trail Park Fishing Pond

 Dog Park at Slator Park

 Walking trails remain open

Note: Park patrons must practice social distancing of a minimum 6' at all times.

Ratliff Ranch Golf Course will open on Monday, May 4, 2020. The following is a list of the operational items that will be implemented to assist in protecting the patrons and comply with the Governors

specifications:

• Walking is encouraged

• Except for members of the same household, no more than one individual per golf cart

• Credit card is preferred form of payment, but cash will be accepted

• Course open from 7:00 am – 8:00 pm Monday – Sunday

• Online Booking and in person tee times will be allowed (up to 3 days in advance)

• No wait list or walk in allowed

• Maximum number of players per group 4

• Tee times will be:

 10 minute intervals Monday-Thursday

 12 minute intervals Friday-Sunday

• No rental sets will be available for rent, all golfers must have their own set

• All flagsticks will remain in hole

• All bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers have been removed from course

• Do not arrive more than 30 minutes prior to your tee time

• Driving range will be open but limited to 15 people at a time – golfers only, no spectators allowed

• Putting green and chipping green will be open

• No more than 4 people inside the golf (excluding employees) at any given time using proper

distancing guidelines set for by the CDC, local governments.

• Grill will be available for drinks and grab and go menu items

• PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCES REQUIREMENTS 6 FEET APART AT ALL TIMES

The following is a list of the Park facilities that are to remain closed until June 1, 2020:

 Community Buildings

 Floyd Gwin Gym

 Picnic Pavilions

 Playgrounds

 Restrooms

 Skate Park

 Athletic facilities including

 Baseball Fields

 Soccer Fields

 Softball Fields

 Football Field

Swimming Pools and Spraygrounds will be closed all summer (as previously announced)

No organized sports activities- practice or play.

The Parks and Recreation Department will re-evaluate on June 1st to see if other measures need to be taken