City of Odessa announces plans for reopening parks facilities

ODESSA, Tx. (KOSA) -- The City of Odessa has released its plans for reopening parks facilities.
The following comes from the City:
Following Governor Abbott’s announcement yesterday, here is the plan for the opening of the City’s Parks facilities.
The City of Odessa continues to encourage citizens to wear a mask if they must go out in public.
The following is a list of the Park facilities that we plan to open Friday, May 1, 2020:
Tennis Courts (4 participants per court)
Basketball Courts (4 participants per court)
Volleyball Courts (4 participants per court)
Disc Golf Course (4 participants maximum per hole)
Comanche Trail Park Fishing Pond
Dog Park at Slator Park
Walking trails remain open
Note: Park patrons must practice social distancing of a minimum 6' at all times.
Ratliff Ranch Golf Course will open on Monday, May 4, 2020. The following is a list of the operational items that will be implemented to assist in protecting the patrons and comply with the Governors
specifications:
• Walking is encouraged
• Except for members of the same household, no more than one individual per golf cart
• Credit card is preferred form of payment, but cash will be accepted
• Course open from 7:00 am – 8:00 pm Monday – Sunday
• Online Booking and in person tee times will be allowed (up to 3 days in advance)
• No wait list or walk in allowed
• Maximum number of players per group 4
• Tee times will be:
10 minute intervals Monday-Thursday
12 minute intervals Friday-Sunday
• No rental sets will be available for rent, all golfers must have their own set
• All flagsticks will remain in hole
• All bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers have been removed from course
• Do not arrive more than 30 minutes prior to your tee time
• Driving range will be open but limited to 15 people at a time – golfers only, no spectators allowed
• Putting green and chipping green will be open
• No more than 4 people inside the golf (excluding employees) at any given time using proper
distancing guidelines set for by the CDC, local governments.
• Grill will be available for drinks and grab and go menu items
• PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCES REQUIREMENTS 6 FEET APART AT ALL TIMES
The following is a list of the Park facilities that are to remain closed until June 1, 2020:
Community Buildings
Floyd Gwin Gym
Picnic Pavilions
Playgrounds
Restrooms
Skate Park
Athletic facilities including
Baseball Fields
Soccer Fields
Softball Fields
Football Field
Swimming Pools and Spraygrounds will be closed all summer (as previously announced)
No organized sports activities- practice or play.
The Parks and Recreation Department will re-evaluate on June 1st to see if other measures need to be taken