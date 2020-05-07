City of Midland's sales tax revenue down 9%

Midland's sales tax revenue is down while the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep businesses closed and people home.

The City of Midland announced Thursday that its sales tax check for May is down 9% compared to 2019.

This month's revenue came in at $5,004,558, $522,877 down from the year before.

According to a release, the City's year-to-date total tax revenue for the fiscal year 2019-2020 is down 6.95 percent from last year's total at this time. The fiscal year runs from October through September.