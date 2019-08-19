City of Midland to hold job fair

The City of Midland is inviting the public to a job fair this Thursday.

According to a press release, the job fair will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Thursday, August 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City departments with openings include Solid Waste, Engineering, Transportation, Utilities, Parks, Dispatch, Police, and Fire.

The City says that representatives from each department will be in attendance to answer questions and give information. Applications will be available on-site as well as possible on-site interviews.