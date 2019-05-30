Traffic and parking plans released for Sheriff Gary Painter's funeral

The City of Midland has shared its traffic and parking plans for the funeral of Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter.

The funeral will be held at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena. An open casket viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service is set to start at 2 p.m.

The funeral service will be shared on the CBS7 Facebook page and on CBS7.com.

According to the City, a section of Big Spring street will be closed to through traffic during the procession. The northbound lanes will be closed at Wadley Avenue and the southbound lanes will be closed at Solomon Lane.

Additional roadways will be closed during the graveside services. Northbound Big Spring will remain closed to handle overflow parking. The Loop 250 intersection at Big Spring and parts of the service roads will also be closed during the funeral.

The City says that there are no exact times for the closures.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area of the Midland County Horseshoe Arena before the services begin. Later, drivers are urged to avoid the area of Resthaven Cemetery during the graveside services between 3-7 p.m.

The City also shared a map of the available parking at the Horseshoe Arena. You can view that map below.