The City of Midland has released a 'Coronavirus Status Level Chart' to help keep the public informed, aware and updated.

According to the city, the chart includes four levels for Midland: Blue, Yellow, Orange and Red.

The City of Midland is at Level Yellow due to no confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19.

Each of the four levels has information and tips for the public to follow should the city reach said level.

You can view a larger version of the chart here.