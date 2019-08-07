City of Midland collects $5M in August sales tax revenue

The City of Midland has collected this month's revenue from the State Comptroller's Office. The total amount of revenue received was $5,436,686.

This month's figure reflects a 6.05 percent increase ($310,180 increase) from July 2018.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2018-2019 is up 17.97 percent ($8,383,032 increase) from last year's totals at this time. Fiscal year-to-date actual sales tax revenue is $55,041,818.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax income from two months prior to collection; August collection is based on June sales. The City’s fiscal year runs from October through the following September.

