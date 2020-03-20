City of Midland offices closing to the public

The City of Midland's offices will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 23.

According to a release, required staff and first responders will still be on duty to keep services running and to keep the public safe.

This decision comes less than a day after Midland Memorial Hospital confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus COVID-19.

Midland residents can pay their water bill online, by calling the city's Customer Service Department at (432) 685-7320, by using the drive-thru window located on the east side of City Hall or by visiting any Mr. Payroll location in Midland.