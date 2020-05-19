City of Midland announces reopening schedule for parks, pools expected to open in June

Midland officials have announced their plans on reopening parks and recreation centers, including the city's pools.

In a release, officials say they anticipate pools will be open in early June.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department is now working to hire and train staff for the pools. Those job listings can be found online here.

On Friday, May 22, the Beal Skatepark and playgrounds and equipment at city parks will reopen. Dennis the Menace Park will remain closed due to maintenance.

The Security Bank Ballpark Splash Pad will open on Saturday, May 23.

Starting Friday, May 29, rentals (Beal Ranch House, Park Pavilions, MLK Activity Room and Auditorium) will open at 25% capacity.

On Sunday, May 31, athletic fields will open for practices only with one parent or guardian per each youth player.

Athletic fields will be open for games on Monday, June 15.