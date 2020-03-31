City of Midland announces changes to disaster declaration

Midland's City Council approved changes to the city's Disaster Declaration in a meeting on Tuesday morning.

The Disaster Declaration was first issued on March 18 and was later extended on March 24.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

A. Self-Quarantine Requirements

1.) That a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 shall remain at the person's place of residence and self-quarantine until a medical professional determines that the person is not capable of transmitting COVID-19 to another.

2.) That a person who shares a place of residence with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 shall remain at the person's place of residence and self-quarantine until a medical professional determines that the person is not capable of transmitting COVID-19 to another.

3.) For the purpose of this Proclamation, "residence" means a house, an apartment unit, a condominium unit, or other residential dwelling unit, as well as a hotel room, a motel room, a shared rental, or similar facility.

4.) A person who is required to remain at his or her place of residence pursuant to this Proclamation may leave the place of residence only for the purpose of seeking necessary medical care. Such person may not leave his or her place of residence for any other purpose.

B. Business Requirements

1.) That a retail business that operates during the term of the Declaration shall prominently display a notice at the entrance of the business that contains the following language or language substantially similar thereto:

"PLEASE COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW.

-DO NOT ENTER if:

-you do not feel well, even if you believe you are experiencing seasonal allergies; or

-you have been in close proximity with someone who is ill

-Use cart sanitizing wipes (if available)

-Do not crowd. Leave at least six feet of space between you and others.

-Avoid unnecessarily touching any items or surfaces.

-Use your bent elbow to cover your nose and mouth if you must cough or sneeze.

-Avoid touching your face.

-Promptly wash your hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer after leaving.

2.) That a retail business that operates during the term of the Declaration shall limit the number of customers in the building or the building space (if more than one business is located in the building) in which the building operates to 10 percent of the total occupancy normally allowed in the building or the building space under the City Code.

3.) That a retail business that operates during the term of the Declaration shall make hand sanitizer available for customers to use at the entrance and exit of the business. Such hand sanitizer shall contain at least 60 percent alcohol.

4.) That a business that operates during the term of the Declaration shall facilitate and encourage the practices of social distancing and good hygiene. To the extent possible, such business shall require employees to work from home in order to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

5.) That a manager of a business or other person who has decision-making authority over the operation of a business shall not operate the business in violation of this Proclamation or allow the business to be operated in violation of this Proclamation.

C. GENERAL

1.) That an entity or a person who violates a provision of this Proclamation may be subject to criminal penalties as provided in the Declaration.

2.) That this Proclamation shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the City Secretary.

3.) That the sections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this Proclamation are severable, and if any section, paragraph, sentence, clause or phrase of this Proclamation should be declared invalid by the final judgment or decree of any court of competent jurisdiction, such invalidity shall not affect any of the remaining sections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this Proclamation that can be given effect without the invalid provision.

4.) That the requirements and prohibitions of this Proclamation, as applicable, shall become effective immediately and shall remain in effect during the period that the Declaration is in effect, inclusive of any continuations or renewals thereof, except to the extent that this Proclamation may be rescinded, terminated or modified.