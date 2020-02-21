City of Midland Parks and Recreation holding Spring Break Camp

The City of Midland's Parks and Recreation Division is holding a Spring Break Camp this year.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division will be hosting MLK Adventures Spring Break Camp during spring break 2020 (March 9-13). The camp is open to children between the ages of 6 and 12. The camp will start at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge will be $40/week.

We will have a variety of activities that stimulate creativity, entertainment, teamwork, and good sportsmanship. These activities include arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor sports, cooking class, board games and much more.

Registration is currently underway. You may register your child online at www.midlandtexas.gov/springbreak, at the MLK Jr. Community Center (2300 Butternut Lane) or at the Parks Office (2701 W. Elizabeth). If you have any questions please call the MLK Jr. Community Center at 432-685-7355 or email Joey Jolly at jajolly@midlandtexas.gov.