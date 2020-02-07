City of Midland: Boil water notice lifted for the Airport area

The City of Midland has lifted its boil notice for the area by Midland International Air & Space Port.

The notice went into effect after a water main break.

The City says it has made sure quality water was restored for human consumption.

Lab results showed that as of 10:00 tonight the water no longer needs to be boiled.

On 2/6/2020, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Midland International Airport public water system, 1650002, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 2/7/2020 at 10 PM.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Midland Utilities Department at 432-681-7606.