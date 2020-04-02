City of Marfa makes changes to disaster declaration and rental property owners will be impacted

The City of Marfa has added to its disaster declaration and the new mandate will impact rental property owners.

There currently aren't any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Marfa, but city officials are concerned visitors may bring the virus into the area.

In response to advertisements put out by rental property owners that read "Escape to Marfa during COVID-19," city officials said rental properties in city limits will now be regulated.

According to the declaration posted online by the city, property owners can only rent property longer than 30 days to someone who is essential personnel, or engaged in essential business as defined by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

A property owner can also only rent property longer than 30 days to a permanent resident of Brewster County, Jeff Davis County, or Presidio County.

The regulation also states that any advertisement for rental property must have specific language on who is allowed to rent the property.

The language mentioned in the declaration is found below.

"Pursuant to the First Supplemental Emergency Declaration of Marfa Mayor Manuel V. Baeza dated April 2, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic this property may only be rented to local residents of Presidio, Brewster and Jeff Davis County, Texas and to essential personnel or essential business personnel as specified by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the United State(s) Department of Homeland Security."

The amended ordinance also stated landlords must provide a copy of their lease agreement(s), driver's license(s) of tenants, and documentation providing they're a resident or essential business employee when it is requested by the city.