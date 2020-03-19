City of Marfa and Presidio Co. shut down bars, gyms, churches and hotels for a week

In an effort to keep the area free of COVID-19 and slow the spread of illness throughout the country, the City of Marfa, in conjunction with Presidio County, is enacting the following changes:

Beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 8 a.m.:

● Restaurants will be takeout or delivery only

● Bars, fitness clubs and churches will close

● Gatherings of 10 or more individuals will not be allowed

As of Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8 a.m.:

● Hotels, motels and short-term rentals will close to the public

These changes will stay in place for at least 7 days.

Though there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area, we are taking drastic measures to ensure the health and well-being of our citizens as well as limit the number of individuals who might be coming into the area from locations with confirmed cases.

Please stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing whenever that is not possible. Please know that these decisions were not made lightly and we understand there will be heavy impacts to both businesses and individuals.

The Small Business Administration has funding in place to help businesses who have and will be negatively impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and both the City of Marfa and County of Presidio can direct individuals to those resources.