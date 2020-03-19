City of Hobbs shares list of new closures over concerns for the coronavirus

The City of Hobbs has shared new information on closures over concerns for the coronavirus COVID-19.

The following comes from the City of Hobbs:

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico has reached 28 as of March 18th. As a preventative measure and in line with the Governor’s Public Health Emergency Order released March 18th at noon via the New Mexico Department of Health, the City of Hobbs will be closing several facilities to the public and limiting the number of staff at the others.

These changes go into effect Thursday, March 19th. To limit person-to-person contact and expedite service, we encourage all customers to complete transactions online at www.hobbsnm.org or over the phone at (575)397-9200 when they can.

The City of Hobbs will remain vigilant as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses and will continue to communicate with the public and our staff any and all updates.

See the below facilities that will be closed, effective March 19th.

Amended Public Health Order Directs

Governor Lujan Grisham issued an additional Public Health Order at a press conference at noon on March 18th, to include the following regulations:

All mass gatherings are prohibited.

All restaurants, bars, breweries, eateries, and other food establishments are limited to providing takeout and delivery service only.

Indoor shopping malls, recreational facilities, health clubs, resort spas, athletic facilities, theaters including movie theaters, and flea markets are directed to close.

Restaurants situated in shopping malls with exterior entrances may provide take-out or delivery services.

Typical business environments that are not engaged in the provision of an essential service should limit operations to the greatest extent possible and minimize employee contact.

All casinos and horse racing facilities, and attendant restaurant or bar operations shall close, excluding those on tribal lands.

Hotels, motels, and other lodging facilities shall not operate at more than 50% of maximum occupancy. This restriction does not apply to operations providing lodging to health care workers who are not engaged in the provision of care to New Mexico residents or those businesses providing temporary housing to individuals employed and working in New Mexico.

The NM Department of Public Safety, the NM Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Department of Environment, Regulation and Licensing Department, and all other State departments and agencies are authorized to take all appropriate steps to ensure compliance with this Order.

All public and private employers are required to comply with this Order and any instructions provided by State departments or agencies regarding COVID-19.

In order to minimize the shortage of health care supplies and other necessary goods, grocery stores, and other retailers are hereby directed to limit the sale of over-the-counter medications, durable medical equipment, baby formula, diapers, sanitary care products, and hygiene products to three packaged items per individual. This provision is not intended to limit the provision of prescription medications by pharmacies.

City Facilities Closed to the Public

CORE (Center of Recreational Excellence)

Hobbs Public Library

Hobbs Teen Center

Rockwind Community Links golf course and Rockwind Grill

Hobbs Senior Center (Meals on Wheels and the meal pickup site will continue as are)

Hobbs Municipal Court

Hobbs Animal Adoption Center

Amended Hours and Staffing

MVD will complete transactions by appointment only. Call (575)397-9213 to schedule.

City Hall will maintain regular hours with minimum staffing.

Cancellations

The USSSA Slowpitch Softball League has cancelled the Spring season which was set to begin on Monday, March 16.

Practices at Mackey Fields

Precautions and Prevention

You play a vital role in the safety of yourself, your family, and your community. Prevention is the most important part.

Those who are elderly or with severe underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, are at a higher risk of becoming infected and experiencing more serious symptoms. We want to ensure citizens have up-to-date information and are mindful of the precautions they should take to prevent the coronavirus:

The CDC recommends that if individuals feel sick or that they are becoming sick, they are encouraged to stay home and contact their medical provider immediately, which is a practice recommended during any flu season. If someone is sick at all, even if it is not COVID-19, they should stay home as they will have a weakened immune system and contact may weaken the immune systems of those they contact.

If you are ill or showing symptoms of being ill, we encourage individuals to stay home. City Staff will work with all individuals to ensure the highest quality of service and safety are guaranteed.

We recommend residents to reference our website at www.hobbsnm.org/update for the most up-to-date local information regarding cancelled events, public notices, and more.

All City facilities and programs will comply with State and Federal-issued Orders.

The New Mexico Department of Health COVID-19 hotline number: (800)600-3453

The NM Department of Health number during this time for questions related to meals, transportation, products, childcare, schools business loans, etc.: (833)551-0518

Nor-Lea Hospital District testing number: (575)396-9090

Lea Regional Medical Center testing number: (575)392-1973

Additionally, you may monitor the following websites:

https://cv.nmhealth.org/

https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6

CDC website on 2019-nCoV