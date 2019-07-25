City of Fort Stockton remains silent as more personnel changes shake up the city

Late Wednesday night, the City of Fort Stockton announced in a press release that their city attorney, Jesse Gonzales, is about to take on a new role—assistant city manager.

We spent the day at city hall to get an explanation on whether Gonzales was supposed to do both jobs at once, but the city chose not to give out any information.

For a month CBS7 has been trying to speak with City Manager Frank Rodriguez to talk about the personnel shakeups that keep rocking Fort Stockton.

Each time we visit or call, we’re turned away because employees say he’s either too busy or he’s not in the building.

After spending all day right outside his office, he once again did not respond to any of our attempts to reach him.

Instead, Rodriguez only answered questions from the Fort Stockton Pioneer telling them this is Gonzales’ last week as city attorney as he resigned to become assistant city manager.

This one of the many instances where Rodriguez has refused to explain the city’s actions to CBS7.

Since Former Police Chief Ryan Skelton left the department in June, Rodriguez hasn’t returned any of our calls simply trying to find out why the police chief is gone.

Weeks later, Gonzales was fired as assistant district attorney and the district attorney said he was being considered for interim police chief.

Yet again, Rodriguez was nowhere to be found at the office and after weeks of calling we still haven’t been briefed on the search for an interim chief.

Of course, CBS7 will keep pursuing these stories and, hopefully, meet with Rodriguez before long.

