The City of Big Spring is closing its city park playground structures and park pavilions due to concerns for the coronavirus.

According to a release, these closures include the Kid Zone, Cotton Mize Softball Field, playground structures at ABC Park, Bert Andries Park, Dr. Morgan Park and any other city-owned playground structure or pavilion until at least April 20.

This announcement comes days after Mayor Shannon Thomason issued a Declaration of Public Health Disaster.