The City of Big Spring announced on Monday that it would be closing all of its parks through the end of April due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The list of park closures include Comanche Trail Golf Course, Comanche Trail Park, Comanche Trail Lake, Moss Lake, and all outside parks including Birdwell Park, ABC Park, Bert Andries Park, and Dr. Morgan Park.

The closures are effective from April 1 through April 30. An extension of the closures is possible.