City of Andrews holding random COVID-19 testing

The City of Andrews has announced that its health department is randomly testing citizens for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the city states that they have begun this process due to having no new confirmed positive lab results in some time.

The health department is doing five tests a day of citizens that are highly exposed to the public, including hospital workers, EMS, police, deputies and more.

Officials hope that the tests will help determine the spread of the virus in their community and the speed to which the city can be opened back up.

As of Wednesday, Andrews has 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Eleven of the patients have already recovered.