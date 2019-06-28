City of Andrews epicenter for economic growth

Economic growth is nothing new for West Texas and while it is clear to see signs of the oil boom across the basin, the epicenter of all that growth might not be in larger cities like Odessa or Midland..

New apartments being built in the City of Andrews will bring the town some affordable housing options.

The base of that growth just might be in the City of Andrews.

The quaint, small oil town is on the verge of an “expansion explosion.” The cities ultimate goal is to achieve a growth that is responsible.

People around the area said they welcome the new construction and growth, they just want to make sure they have an ultimate plan, so the growth does not get out of control.

Phyliss Gaines, manager of Hulen’s Jewelry store on Main Street in Andrews said she moved to the town in 1991 and she is ready for whatever growth the city continues to experience.

“There are a lot of new businesses coming in and I think it is good for our economy,” said Gaines.

City officials are being proactive by putting together a blueprint to make sure this up and coming part of the Permian Basin does not turn into a town filled with empty businesses and housing.

“They are already building new hotels, new houses so I think Andrews is ready for all these new economy coming in,” said Gaines.

A new recreational center and some more affordable housing is on the way.

The city has already started construction on a new jail house which will be south of town.

Morris Haynes, Director of Economic Development said the city always has to be thinking of how the growth will affect the future.

“We have an opportunity with the oil boom to grow the community and try to do it in a responsible and a way that will be beneficial long term,” said Haynes.

People in Andrews said the most exciting element about their city growing is soon they will be able to shop, eat and play while staying within their community.

“I don’t think how big we grow, I think we are going to be okay because our school are great, everybody here is real friendly like i said before and i think we are all going to be okay here because we all want to see it grow big,” said Gaines.

