City of Amarillo reports first coronavirus death in Amarillo area

The City of Amarillo has reported the first coronavirus death in the area.

MGN Image

According to a news release, this individual case occurred outside the jurisdiction of the Amarillo Public Health Department. The city has declined to provide further information and is referring questions to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The City of Amarillo says the decisions made now regarding social distancing and following CDC guidelines will directly impact how quickly our region recovers from this virus.

The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert Level remains at Level Orange.