City of Midland amends emergency declaration

The city of Midland is expanding its emergency declaration to limit the number of shoppers allowed in each store to regulate social distancing.

The city council decided instead of setting a hard number of people allowed inside stores they should limit them based on the store's capacity.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton told CBS7: “More than anything it's giving our retailers clarity and it's helping the community see we're serious about this social distancing."

Councilman Spencer Robnett was the only one to oppose the new ruling saying 10% is an arbitrary number that isn't based on medical guidelines.

He said instead people should be left to take up social distancing responsibilities on their own.

