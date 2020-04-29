Cinergy will not reopen theaters Friday

Cinergy announced Wednesday that they will not be reopening theaters on May 1.

The following release comes from Cinergy:

We appreciate the opportunity for businesses to re-open by Governor Abbott, at this time, Cinergy Entertainment will not reopen on May 1st.

Our highest priority has been and continues to be the safety and wellbeing of our guests and our team members.

We are continuing to refine our reopening strategy and train our staff on new protocols and procedures to ensure that everyone can find their fun and remain safe once again at Cinergy.

For details on the pragmatic steps we are taking to open back up, please visit us online at www.cinergy.com