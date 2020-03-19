Cinergy temporarily closing to comply with Governor Abbott's order

Cinergy locations will be temporarily closing to comply with the executive orders Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued Thursday afternoon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement sent to a CBS7 staff member, the company acknowleged the impact the virus has made on local, national and international communities.

The company spokesperson said locations will close the end of the business day this friday, on March 20th.

The spokesperson added that any movie tickets or escape room tickets purchased in advance will be refunded.

A partial statement can be found below.

Partial Statement: "Everyone at Cinergy cares deeply about our communities, guests, and team members. Following Texas Governor Abbott’s and the City of Tulsa’s directives, it is with a heavy heart that we are closing all our locations to ensure we do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Each entertainment center that had remained open will close, effective end of the business day on Friday, March 20 and will remain closed until we are notified by authorities that it is again safe to open the doors and welcome you back into our centers. Cinergy will, of course, refund all advance purchases of movie tickets and escape room sessions. We will continue to update you on our status as often as the situation warrants on our website."

The company also recognized the impact the temporary closure will have on the local community moving forward. The spokesperson wrote, "when we emerge from the depths of the crisis and prepare to reopen, we will need the support of all of them. We look forward to that day with great anticipation as the movies, bowling, games, and attractions will be primed and ready for action."