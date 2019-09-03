Cinergy Odessa offering free movies Wednesday with donation; First Responders get $20 game card

We are so grateful for the immediate response of our local authorities and first responders this past weekend.

In an effort to support the community we would like to offer free movies at Cinergy Odessa throughout the day Wednesday September 4th and we are requesting for cash donations to benefit the First Responders. Also, all First Responders with ID will receive a free $20 Cinergy game card Wednesday.

Tickets will only be available inside the center. Cinergy is planning another company-wide event soon to benefit the larger community and help support victims and their families. More details to be released later this week.

