Cinergy aims to help the community heal with fundraising efforts

Now that Cinergy is back open, it’s trying to help the community get back to normal.

One-by-one and dollar-by-dollar, the community of Odessa is thanking those who protected them.

“I’m so proud of our law enforcement for protecting us,” said Tony.

Along with free movies for all and $20 fun cards for first responders, Cinergy is also collecting donations for local heroes.

“The donation is going to Midland and Odessa police departments as well as EMT,” said Jeff Benson.

Some came to say thank you.

“I’m a veteran of the Navy, so when I was deployed it was always a comfort to know there were people willing to put their lives on the line back at home to keep my family safe,” said Austin. “I have a wife and a son and it really struck close to home, so I’m always happy to help these guys out and their families.”

Some came to support Cinergy.

“They have a tendency that when something bad happens they take a

downfall,” said Andrea Collins. “So we’re here to support the businesses as well.”

All while refusing to be intimidated by what happened.

“We love this theater, and regardless of what happened here, we still love coming here,” said Rudy. “That’s not going to affect us.”

At the end of the day, Cinergy hopes the gesture jump-starts the healing process.

“It’s just a small way of us saying thank you for those men and women who run toward danger and not away from danger,” said Benson. “Those guys keep us safe every day, and they do stuff behind the scenes that we never even see, and we’re just so appreciative of that fact.”

Cinergy’s is also planning another fundraiser to benefit victims and their families.