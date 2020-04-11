Church member walks along highway with a cross ahead of Easter Sunday

Friday marked Good Friday for Christians around the world, and Easter will be celebrated on Sunday. And one Permian Basin church is helping bring the holy week to life, and provide a message of hope.

Commuters may have seen a man walking along highway 191 Friday afternoon between Midland and Odessa with a cross on his back.

Bruce Machuca, a member of Stonegate Fellowship Church, explained why he decided to walk with a cross.

"I see Him and the cross actually, with you know, thorns on his head. Kind of, you know, just walking for us. He said died on the cross for us so this is what's on my mind when i'm walking down the street here," he said.

A caravan of cars trailed behind Machuca and a group walked around him as he made his journey.

The church members told our camera crew on scene they will continue walking along the highway with the cross over the Easter weekend.