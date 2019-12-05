Church gearing up for Midland Nativity Festival

The 8th annual Midland Nativity Festival is on December 7 and 8, and organizers are looking for a big community turn out.

It's held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the festival is completely free.

As an event, it's about bringing those from all different kinds of faith together ahead of the holiday's through a variety of performances and displays spread out throughout the church.

"So, between 4:00PM and 9:00PM on Saturday and Sunday, you’ll be able to come tour the church, see nativities, we have a bible collection that spans 7 centuries that can been seen. We have a children’s room where kids can dress up in costumes. Super cute. And then musical performances on both nights,” says Marci Goodman, Stake Nativity Chair.

Marci and organizers at the festival say their goal is to have over 2,000 people in attendance after getting over 1,800 to come last year to this free event.

If you'd like more information, go to Midlandnativityfestival.com