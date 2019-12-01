Christmas tree shortage hits the Permian Basin

People in the Permian Basin may notice a shortage of options in Christmas trees at local tree lots, this isn't the Grinch up too no good.

But due to a national shortage people in West Texas may be paying more with less variety.

Bre’ann Avila and her family drove from Pecos to Odessa in order to find their perfect tree they plan on using during the holiday season.

“Not too tall, really nice and fluffy. A lot of green, bright green pines,” said Avila.

These are just a few traits the Avila family looks for when they are searching for their perfect tree to take home.

Avila tells CBS7 News she was not surprised there’s been a reported shortage of live Christmas trees this year because every year she said there seems to be less and less options in the Permian Basin.

“We do not have a lot of Christmas tree farms here, so I have not noticed that, and I have not heard about that either, so if there is that makes me sad,” said Avila.

Avila said it feels as if having less options may have West Texans paying more for their real Christmas trees, making this holiday tradition, even harder.

Robert Nowlin, operator of the Legado Park Christmas Market does not want people in the Permian Basin to worry too much about prices or options because he said his trees are all a flat rate and all the same size.

“We want to tell everybody and encourage them to come out and start a new tradition if you have never done real Christmas trees in your house and of course if you have done we are one of the best places to come in the Permian Basin. There are not many fresh Christmas tree markets anymore,” said Nowlin.

He said despite the shortage, business has been busy, and people are coming from all around to pick their perfect tree to decorate and store their holiday gifts.

“We have people coming from Big Spring, Coahoma, Andrews, we had some folks come from Crane the other day. We had a gentleman come in and buy two trees from Alpine because he wanted to take them back,” said Nowlin.

According to a study by Square, from 2015 - 2018 the average price for a Christmas tree rose from $62 to $76 dollars.

At Parks Legado Farm this year, each 10-foot tree is $100 dollars.

Nowlin tells CBS7 News they can also shorten it for you if a 10-footer can’t get through the door.

At the end of the day, Avila said no matter the price or the options, this is a tradition the Avila family won't be giving up.

“It is a tradition; we get one every year. Just the experience of coming and picking the right tree for your house. We love it. Just to give our son that experience as well to grow up with that hopefully he can take that one with him as he grows up,” said Avila.