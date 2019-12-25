Christmas sermon offers message of hope and love

While many families spent their Christmas morning unwrapping presents around their trees, a handful of church congregations met to begin their day with prayer.

The sermon at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ and sent a message to the congregation about the power of hope and love.

The Christmas morning sermon began by reminding listeners that although Jesus Christ was divine, he was also human not so different from the rest of us.

“I know that when I am afraid, he was probably afraid too,” Priest-In-Charge Bob Hennagin said to the congregation in his sermon. “When I was hurt, I know Jesus got hurt. When I’m sad, I know Jesus got sad. Jesus was like me.”

Hennagin said it’s comforting to know Christ can understand the daily troubles of other people.

“That we know that when we call upon him in his divine nature that we can know that he experienced what we did and that there’s a calming presence, a healing presence,” he said.

Healing is exactly what’s needed in the Midland-Odessa area this Christmas now more than ever.

Since the mass shooting left many dead and injured, this holiday season will be much harder for many people who are still grieving for lost loved ones.

Hennigan said even though this year has been difficult, Christmas is a reminder to never give up.

“But I’d ask that all of us remember hope,” Hennagin said. “That in the darkness that we saw and in that we’ve seen in other places as well that we talk about Christ being the light of the world, that there is light. If we as individuals can share that light, share that love then maybe the darkness won’t be as dark.”

But even more importantly, he said everyone should take more time to show love and appreciation to the people in their lives.

Something that doesn’t necessarily have to be done within the walls of a church.

“Whether religious or not, today is the day to think about what life would be like if we all loved each other and, for us people of faith, if we loved each other as Christ loves us, which is such an unconditional and joyful love,” he said.

